1/
Larry Wayne Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Wayne Nelson COLUMBIA - Larry Wayne Nelson, 79, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 p.m. at his family home, 202 Willow Winds Drive, Columbia, SC 29210. Temples Halloran Funeral Home is assisting the family. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, masks will be requested and social distancing observed. Mr. Nelson was born in Winston-Salem, NC on June 14, 1941, to the late Luther Nelson, Jr. and Ruby Mae Craver Nelson. He worked for 16 years at Dick Smith Automotive, where he was the ultimate salesman! Larry loved to cook, telling a good joke, and enjoyed watching his grandchildren's activities. He enjoyed going to the beach at Tybee Island with his family. He was a proud Navy Veteran. Survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Ann Meetze Nelson; daughter, Carrie Nelson Neal (Robby); sons, Jonathan C. Nelson, Sr., (Jennifer), Derrick Nelson, Billy McClary (Fran) and Brian McClary; six grandchildren, Molly, Jack, and Banks Neal, Emily, Mary Katherine, and J.C. Nelson. Memorial may be made to The Oliver Gospel Mission, 110 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29210.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved