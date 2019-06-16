Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Wright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Larry (Risso) Wright January 19, 1948 May 21, 2019 SPANAWAY, WA - It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Wright announces his passing from Medical complications in Spanaway, Washington. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Louis Wright (Margaret), Bernard Wright (Novella), Rucha McCall, Harold Wright (Margaret), and Vanessa Mckie, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving father, Louis; mother, Mattie; and youngest brother, Herlone. Larry was born in Columbia, South Carolina and had retired and living with his brother, Harold, in Spanaway when he passed. He was well-loved and respected by both the Columbia and Spanaway communities. He graduated from C.A. Johnson High School in Columbia and worked for several businesses in South Carolina. A memorial service planned by his family will be held at Zion Canaan Baptist Church, 7820 Farrow Road in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM.

Larry (Risso) Wright January 19, 1948 May 21, 2019 SPANAWAY, WA - It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Wright announces his passing from Medical complications in Spanaway, Washington. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Louis Wright (Margaret), Bernard Wright (Novella), Rucha McCall, Harold Wright (Margaret), and Vanessa Mckie, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving father, Louis; mother, Mattie; and youngest brother, Herlone. Larry was born in Columbia, South Carolina and had retired and living with his brother, Harold, in Spanaway when he passed. He was well-loved and respected by both the Columbia and Spanaway communities. He graduated from C.A. Johnson High School in Columbia and worked for several businesses in South Carolina. A memorial service planned by his family will be held at Zion Canaan Baptist Church, 7820 Farrow Road in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Published in The State on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close