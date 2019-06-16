Larry (Risso) Wright January 19, 1948 May 21, 2019 SPANAWAY, WA - It is with great sadness that the family of Larry Wright announces his passing from Medical complications in Spanaway, Washington. He will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Louis Wright (Margaret), Bernard Wright (Novella), Rucha McCall, Harold Wright (Margaret), and Vanessa Mckie, and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving father, Louis; mother, Mattie; and youngest brother, Herlone. Larry was born in Columbia, South Carolina and had retired and living with his brother, Harold, in Spanaway when he passed. He was well-loved and respected by both the Columbia and Spanaway communities. He graduated from C.A. Johnson High School in Columbia and worked for several businesses in South Carolina. A memorial service planned by his family will be held at Zion Canaan Baptist Church, 7820 Farrow Road in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3:00 PM.
Published in The State on June 16, 2019