Laura Anglin
1937 - 2020
Laura Anglin
September 23, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Laura West Anglin, 83, wife of Emmett Anglin, died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home in Columbia, SC.
Born Feb. 25, 1937 in Concord, New Hampshire she was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sumter, SC. Also she was the piano accompanist for the Skylarks a vocal ensemble at Shaw Air Force Base and a member of the Woman's Afternoon Music Club for many years.
She is survived by her husband of Sumter, two sons Michael and Phil who live out of state and her daughter Robin of Columbia, SC.
There will be no funeral or grave side service. Because of the current pandemic there will be a memorial at a date some time in the spring probably at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Sumter.
Laura was the best wife a man could ever want.


Published in The State on Sep. 28, 2020.
