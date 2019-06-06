Laura Brazell SALUDA - Laura Odom Brazell, 56, died early June 4, 2019 at Agape Hospice Care in Lexington, SC. A native of Richland County, she was the daughter of the late Ralph Milton Odom and Miriam Howle Odom, and the wife of Clayton Todd Brazell, and mother to sons Perry R. Odom (Juliette) of Hickory, NC and Elijah J. Brazell of Saluda, SC and a daughter Luna J. Brazell of Saluda, SC. She is predeceased by her sister Melissa "Jan" Odom. The family will receive visitors at 1:30 PM and the funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Hope Chapel with Revs. Johnson Dorn, Damon Thompson and Todd Hadley officiating. Memorials may be made to Hope Chapel, 123 Homestead Road, Batesburg, SC 29006 and Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Ashland Parklane, Suite B, Columbia, SC 29210. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on June 6, 2019