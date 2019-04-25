Laura "Peggy" Miriam Jones Chason COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Laura "Peggy" Miriam Jones Chason, 97, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. A private entombment will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Mrs. Chason, widow of Mr. Henry V. Chason, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born in Wilmington, N.C. on October 26, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Parham Jones and Naomi Blake Jones. She was a 1938 graduate of New Hanover High School and attended Flora McDonald College. She was an active member of Forest Lake Presbyterian Church. Peggy was self-sufficient, frugal, stoic, and unflappable. She enjoyed many things in life: art; current events; exercising with her trainer; the beauty of nature; gardening and meeting with her Garden Club; and much more. Family and friends were of utmost importance to Peggy and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all, she is survived by her sons, Henry V. Chason, Jr. (Rebecca) of Ballentine, Glen Thomas Chason (Mary) of Isle of Palms and James Parham Chason of Columbia; daughter, Pamela Hawkins (Ron Joyce) of Hickory, N.C.; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Ave, Columbia, SC 29205; or the Oliver Gospel Mission, 1100 Taylor St, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 25, 2019