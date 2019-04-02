Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Ford. View Sign

Laura Sue Ford ELGIN - Laura Sue Ford, 69, of Elgin, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born June 10, 1949 in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Walter Medlin and Gladys Medlin Neese. Laura loved God, family and friends. She was a member of Royal Pines Independent Holiness Church and served with the Ladies in Christ. She was always willing to help anyone she could. Laura enjoyed getaways to the mountains with the love of her life, her husband Larry, and spending time with her family. Christmas was a special and exciting time, for she would spoil her family with gifts and affection. Seeing her grandchildren smile was something she longed for. Her legacy will continue in her family and all those she touched in life. Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Larry E. Ford; daughter, Tonda Ford Gaskins (Greg) of Irmo; six grandchildren, Shelby, Jaime, Walker, Kailia, Jesika, and Grace; two great-grandchildren, Lawson and Lakynn; brothers, Thurman Medlin (Carlene), Charlie Medlin (Alma) and Larry Medlin (Lynne) all of Elgin; and her beloved dog, Benji. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by a son, Robert Anthony "Tony" Ford and granddaughter, Toni Nicole Ford. A graveside service will be held 1 o'clock, Tuesday, April 2nd at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, with Pastor Nancy Brazell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Royal Pines Independent Holiness Church, 1443 Cherokee Blvd., Elgin, SC 29045. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Laura Sue Ford ELGIN - Laura Sue Ford, 69, of Elgin, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born June 10, 1949 in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Walter Medlin and Gladys Medlin Neese. Laura loved God, family and friends. She was a member of Royal Pines Independent Holiness Church and served with the Ladies in Christ. She was always willing to help anyone she could. Laura enjoyed getaways to the mountains with the love of her life, her husband Larry, and spending time with her family. Christmas was a special and exciting time, for she would spoil her family with gifts and affection. Seeing her grandchildren smile was something she longed for. Her legacy will continue in her family and all those she touched in life. Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Larry E. Ford; daughter, Tonda Ford Gaskins (Greg) of Irmo; six grandchildren, Shelby, Jaime, Walker, Kailia, Jesika, and Grace; two great-grandchildren, Lawson and Lakynn; brothers, Thurman Medlin (Carlene), Charlie Medlin (Alma) and Larry Medlin (Lynne) all of Elgin; and her beloved dog, Benji. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by a son, Robert Anthony "Tony" Ford and granddaughter, Toni Nicole Ford. A graveside service will be held 1 o'clock, Tuesday, April 2nd at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, with Pastor Nancy Brazell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Royal Pines Independent Holiness Church, 1443 Cherokee Blvd., Elgin, SC 29045. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close