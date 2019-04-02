Laura Sue Ford ELGIN - Laura Sue Ford, 69, of Elgin, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born June 10, 1949 in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Walter Medlin and Gladys Medlin Neese. Laura loved God, family and friends. She was a member of Royal Pines Independent Holiness Church and served with the Ladies in Christ. She was always willing to help anyone she could. Laura enjoyed getaways to the mountains with the love of her life, her husband Larry, and spending time with her family. Christmas was a special and exciting time, for she would spoil her family with gifts and affection. Seeing her grandchildren smile was something she longed for. Her legacy will continue in her family and all those she touched in life. Survivors include her loving husband of 49 years, Larry E. Ford; daughter, Tonda Ford Gaskins (Greg) of Irmo; six grandchildren, Shelby, Jaime, Walker, Kailia, Jesika, and Grace; two great-grandchildren, Lawson and Lakynn; brothers, Thurman Medlin (Carlene), Charlie Medlin (Alma) and Larry Medlin (Lynne) all of Elgin; and her beloved dog, Benji. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by a son, Robert Anthony "Tony" Ford and granddaughter, Toni Nicole Ford. A graveside service will be held 1 o'clock, Tuesday, April 2nd at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, with Pastor Nancy Brazell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Royal Pines Independent Holiness Church, 1443 Cherokee Blvd., Elgin, SC 29045. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Ford.
Published in The State on Apr. 2, 2019