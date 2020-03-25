Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Send Flowers Obituary

Laura Mae Seay Summer AIKEN - Laura Mae Seay Summer, 82, died March 22, 2020 at Anchor Healthcare Center of Aiken, SC A native of Lexington, SC, Laura was born on February 20, 1938 to Thomas and Eunice Seay. She was the oldest of five children and graduated from Lexington High School. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church for 60 years. Laura loved her husband and children and enjoyed travelling both nationally and abroad. Survivors include Michael E. Summer (Mary), Barbara S. Johnson (Tommy), Russell A. Summer (Kristy); Three grandchildren Jessica S. Walker (Chris), Cameron T. Johnson, Ansley J. Sharpe (Jess); Three great- grandchildren, Clay T. Johnson, Rebecca L. Walker, and Riley E. Walker; Brother, J.W. Seay (Susan) Lexington, Sisters Pasty Haltiwanger (James) Batesburg, and Mary Donaldson, Lexington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Husband of 61 years Clovis E. Summer, and brother Thomas Seay Jr. The family will have a private graveside service, and in the future, a memorial service will be scheduled. A Special thank you goes to Anchor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center of Aiken for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 600 Main St., New Ellenton, SC 29809. SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD., AIKEN, SC

