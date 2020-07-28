Laura McLendon

Laura Ellen McCravy "Yaya" McLendon SUMTER - Laura Ellen McCravy "Yaya" McLendon, 87, passed away on July 24, 2020. She was born in Columbia, SC to Jack and Amy Gaffney McCravy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Charles Davis McLendon and her parents. She is survived by her four children Laura Lynn McLendon, Charles Davis McLendon Jr., John Richard McLendon (Jack) and Amy McLendon Hall (predeceased by Stevie Lee Hall). She had four grandchildren whom she loved with all of her heart, Gaffney Hall Brown (Todd), Lucion Hall Scott (Horace Lee), John Shaw McLendon and Julian Davis McLendon and two great grandchildren Ashton Lee Brown and McLendon Mills Brown; her sister-in-law, June M. Jennings. She graduated from Columbia High School and Limestone College. She taught second grade and retired from teaching after more than 20 years. She was also a member of Wise Drive Baptist Church. She was a member of many bridge clubs over the years. She belonged to Daughters of American Revolution the Gaffney chapter, Kappa Kappa Kappa at Limestone, Alpha Delta Kappa an educational sorority. She also belonged to Sand Flea Living Legends Association at Myrtle Beach. She was loved dearly by her family and her friends who she enjoyed spending time with and had an amazing zest for life. She was a true southern Belle. She was the very best wife, mama, Yaya to her grandchildren and friend. She loved going on vacations to the beach with friends and family as often as possible. She was an avid reader and read her whole life. She enjoyed great food, beach music, and shagging. She was loved and will be missed by many. Memorial Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Wise Drive Baptist, 302 North Wise Drive, Sumter S.C. 29150 or the charity of your choice
. On-line condolences may be made to www.sumterfunerals.com
Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral and Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements.