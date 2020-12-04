1/
Laura Rollinson
1945 - 2020
Laura Rollinson
March 23, 1945 - December 2, 2020
Camden, South Carolina - Laura Ardis Doverspike Rollinson, 75, of Camden, SC, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born in Sumter, SC, she was the daughter of Bertie V. Ardis Dovespike and Larry L. Ardis, Sr., and later, her step-father, John R. Doverspike.
She is survived by her husband, John L. Rollinson; children, Laurie W. Trotter and Russell A. Watson; grandchildren, Andrew J. Trotter and Lauren G. Watson; sister, Barbara A. Coker and other loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the Rollinson family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com



Published in The State on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel
1112 Fair Street
Camden, SC 29020
(803) 432-3583
