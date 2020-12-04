Laura Rollinson
March 23, 1945 - December 2, 2020
Camden, South Carolina - Laura Ardis Doverspike Rollinson, 75, of Camden, SC, died peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born in Sumter, SC, she was the daughter of Bertie V. Ardis Dovespike and Larry L. Ardis, Sr., and later, her step-father, John R. Doverspike.
She is survived by her husband, John L. Rollinson; children, Laurie W. Trotter and Russell A. Watson; grandchildren, Andrew J. Trotter and Lauren G. Watson; sister, Barbara A. Coker and other loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.
Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the Rollinson family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com