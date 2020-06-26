Laura Wiggins
Laura Jean Eubanks Wiggins 1924-2020 COLUMBIA - Laura Jean was born to Homer and Beatrice Eubanks on December 21, 1924. She was an only child and attended Sacred Heart High School in Memphis, Tennessee. She was married to William Joseph Wiggins and had three children: William Gerald (Jerry), spouse Carmen; Virginia Lynn; and Kenneth Raymond. She has three grandchildren: Amy, Joshua and Christopher. She also had a great grandchild: Addison. She lived in Murphy, North Carolina, with her oldest son and his wife. She is also survived by John Cavaleri, her grandson-in-law, who took very good care of her in North Carolina. Laura Jean retired from the South Carolina Senate after more than twenty years of service. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, Braves baseball, and Carolina Gamecocks football. There will be no service.

Published in The State on Jun. 26, 2020.
