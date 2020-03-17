Laurel Tamkin MARIETTA, GA - Laurel Tamkin, age 81, of Atlanta died on March 15, 2020. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Theresa Milder; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and John Flagel; and grandchildren, Melissa and Megan Milder and Zachary, Connor, and Chase Flagel. Laurel was born in Vicksburg, MS and raised in Columbia, SC. She earned a Masters in Library Information Sciences from the University of South Carolina while working for the South Carolina Department of Corrections and retired after 25 years as a librarian in the women's prison. Following retirement, she spent 15 years in San Diego, then moved to Atlanta for her final years. She loved her cats, reading, exercising, and socializing. Sign on-line guestbook: www.DresslerJewishFunerals.com. A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm today, March 16 at Congregation Etz Chaim with Rabbi Daniel Dorsch officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999
Published in The State on Mar. 17, 2020