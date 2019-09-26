Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurelie Smith Gabali. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Send Flowers Obituary

Laurelie Smith Gabali LEXINGTON Laurelie Smith Gabali, 63, wife of Bill Gabali, passed from this life into heaven on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Surviving are her two sons, Timothy Lloyd and Donnie (Erin) Lloyd, and two grandsons, Macsen and Andersen Lloyd. She is also survived by five sisters -Coralie (Archie) Sharpe; Sharon Smith; Kathy (Bob) Johnson; Susie Hite; Ann (Ligon) Dougherty; six brothers -Joe (Melinda) Smith; Jud (Christy) Smith; Stephen (Linda) Smith; Keith (Kitty) Smith; Walter Smith; Jerry (Janie) Smith; and many nieces and nephews. Laurelie was preceded in death by her parents, Elvin and Nita Smith, and two brothers, Val and David Smith. Laurelie loved life: especially her family, friends, playing Scrabble, watching Atlanta Braves baseball (Chipper Jones shared her birthday), eating at Bubba Gump's, and singing. She was always the first to help others when they were in need. Laurelie will be fondly remembered for her radiant smile: "A glad heart makes a cheerful face" (Proverbs 15:13, ESV). She was a member of Park Street Baptist Church. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Jason and Michelle Cherry, Janet Crook, Sarah Jeffcoat, Kristen Riles, S.C. Hospice Care staff, Park Street Baptist Church, and Pete at Zesto. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, P. O. Box 151, Drayton, S.C. 29333. A memorial service will be held at Moseley Funeral Home in West Columbia on Saturday, September 28, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Please sign the online guest book at

