Lauren Corr CAMDEN - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Lauren Foreman Corr, age 90, will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Revs. John Hallman and Jim Burton will officiate. The family will receive friends in John Knox Hall following the service. Memorials may be made to Bethesda Presbyterian Church. Mr. Corr died on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born and raised in Gloucester County, VA and attended public schools there, graduating from Botetourt High School. He graduated from VPI (Virginia Tech) in 1949 and went to work for DuPont in Camden, SC in the spring of 1950, participating in the start-up of the first Orlon Acrylic Fiber Plant. Lauren later held positions with DuPont in Waynesboro, VA, Old Hickory, TN, Wilmington, DE, and Luxembourg. He returned to Camden in 1976 after his four year stay in Europe and retired there in 1985 after 35 years of service. Following retirement, Lauren was very active in the community, working with the Kershaw County government. He was a long-time member and ex-president of Camden Country Club, the Golden Club, Springdale Hall Club, and Bethesda Presbyterian Church where he served as Elder for many years. He was named Elder Emeritus in June 2012. Lauren married Dolores Hamrick from Atlanta, GA on March 17, 1951, and Lauren died just two weeks prior to their sixty-eighth anniversary. They have two children, Patsy, who is married to Gene Menees, and Larry Corr. In addition to his children, he is survived by his two grand-daughters, Sara, who is married to Trey Miles, and Katie Frazier. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Hutson Miles, Harper Kate Miles, Max Frazier, and Molly Frazier. He was predeceased by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Ellis Corr, Jr.; his sister, Martha Steed and her husband Bill; his brother, William E. Corr, III and his wife Martha; and his brother John (Woottie) Corr, who was killed in World War II in the Pacific. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Corr family at

1112 Fair Street

Camden , SC 29020

