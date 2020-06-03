Laurette Ayer Bassett
1928 - 2020
Laurette Ayer Bassett EHRHARDT - Mrs. Laurette Ayer Bassett, 91, of Ehrhardt, entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 31, 2020 at her residence. She was first married to the late Charles Stancel Ayer and secondly to the late Mr. George B. Bassett, Jr. Born October 9, 1928 in Ulmer, she was a daughter of the late Gratton Meeks and Grady Meeks Brown. She was a retired seamstress from Bamberg Manufacturing Company and homemaker. She was a member of St. Johns Baptist Church in Ehrhardt. Mrs. Laurette loved working with her flowers, loved baking and loved her sons' dog, "Scooter". Surviving are: her sons, Clyde Ayer (Mary Gray) and Charles Ayer, both of Ehrhardt; step daughters, Lisa Metzger (Ted) and Lynn Sox (Vernon), both of Fairfax; grandchildren, Teresa Smith (Roger), Charleen Morris, Tammy Ayer, Michael Ayer, Brandon Ayer (Natalie), Brian Ayer (Shanna), Joey Campbell (Amanda), Clay Wright (Natalie), Chuck Wright, Adam Chaimowitz (Sophie), Allison Metzger, and T.J. Metzger; 24 great grandchildren; 15 great great grandchildren; brother, Ken Meeks of Florida. She is also survived by her caregiver, Mary Gillam, who contributed greatly to Mrs. Laurette's health, happiness, and spiritual well-being for almost 6 years. She loved and cared for Mrs. Laurette with the utmost compassion and respect. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Linda Wright and Jane Campbell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to: St. Johns Baptist Church, 2468 St. Johns Church Road, Ehrhardt, South Carolina 29081. Graveside funeral services will be held 11 o'clock, Wednesday morning, June 3, 2020 at St. Johns Baptist Church, 2468 St. Johns Church Road, Ehrhardt. The family will receive friends from 9:30 until 11:00, Wednesday morning, in the church sanctuary. In compliance with CDC recommendations, social distancing guidelines will be followed. ARRANGEMENTS BY: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, EHRHARDT-BAMBERG CHAPEL, 2515 Lowcountry Highway; 803.267.1971. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The State on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
church sanctuary
JUN
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Johns Baptist Church
