Laurie Harmon EUTAWVILLE Laurie Harmon, 88, was born May 18, 1931 in Gilbert, SC and passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was a son of the late Sallie Lou Asbill and Benjamin Malichie Harmon. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with interment to follow in Lexington Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. To read full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit www.caughmanlexington.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 14, 2019