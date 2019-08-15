Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie Jean Collins Stuckey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAURIE JEAN COLLINS STUCKEY COLUMBIA - Laurie Stuckey, 44, died August 12, 2019, at her home in Columbia after a long, difficult battle with metastatic breast cancer. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16th, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, with a reception following in Satterlee Hall. At her request, her body was donated to the University of South Carolina Medical School. A celebration of Laurie's life will be held in the fall at one of her favorite places, the farm she owned in Perry, SC. Laurie was born to Marlise "Mollie" and Jerry Kelly Collins on June 20, 1975 in Columbia. She had many happy weekends in Wagener and Perry, SC, as a youth with her beloved grandparents and family on their farms.She graduated from Dreher High School in 1993 and attended the University of South Carolina, earning a degree in Business Administration in 1999. She spent several years in Jackson Hole, WY, an experience which she loved, especially her work at children's camps and weekend rodeos. Laurie decided to study law and attended New England School of Law in Boston. She transferred to the University of South Carolina School of Law, and earned her J.D. in 2007. She was proud of her work with South Carolina Chief Justice Jean Toal while in law school and her work as a Guardian ad Litem advocating for children and mediating conflicts in families. Laurie married Norman Blair Stuckey in 2003. Together they raised Norman's young son, Wallace Mingo Stuckey (now 20), and had a daughter, Nellie Marlise Hazel Stuckey, in 2006. She enjoyed watching her children grow, achieve, and thrive. She also enjoyed being outdoors in nature, hunting, boating, and spending time with her loved ones. Laurie was passionate about her friends and family, and she will be sorely missed. She was a fighter and quick to champion others who needed help and support. Laurie is survived by her husband, children, and her mother and step-father, Jerry Goad. The family would like to thank the many wonderful friends who have been so supportive over the last several years and for the wonderful care she received from Prisma Health Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nellie Stuckey Education Fund c/o Synovus Bank, 2401 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 or to a .

LAURIE JEAN COLLINS STUCKEY COLUMBIA - Laurie Stuckey, 44, died August 12, 2019, at her home in Columbia after a long, difficult battle with metastatic breast cancer. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16th, at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, with a reception following in Satterlee Hall. At her request, her body was donated to the University of South Carolina Medical School. A celebration of Laurie's life will be held in the fall at one of her favorite places, the farm she owned in Perry, SC. Laurie was born to Marlise "Mollie" and Jerry Kelly Collins on June 20, 1975 in Columbia. She had many happy weekends in Wagener and Perry, SC, as a youth with her beloved grandparents and family on their farms.She graduated from Dreher High School in 1993 and attended the University of South Carolina, earning a degree in Business Administration in 1999. She spent several years in Jackson Hole, WY, an experience which she loved, especially her work at children's camps and weekend rodeos. Laurie decided to study law and attended New England School of Law in Boston. She transferred to the University of South Carolina School of Law, and earned her J.D. in 2007. She was proud of her work with South Carolina Chief Justice Jean Toal while in law school and her work as a Guardian ad Litem advocating for children and mediating conflicts in families. Laurie married Norman Blair Stuckey in 2003. Together they raised Norman's young son, Wallace Mingo Stuckey (now 20), and had a daughter, Nellie Marlise Hazel Stuckey, in 2006. She enjoyed watching her children grow, achieve, and thrive. She also enjoyed being outdoors in nature, hunting, boating, and spending time with her loved ones. Laurie was passionate about her friends and family, and she will be sorely missed. She was a fighter and quick to champion others who needed help and support. Laurie is survived by her husband, children, and her mother and step-father, Jerry Goad. The family would like to thank the many wonderful friends who have been so supportive over the last several years and for the wonderful care she received from Prisma Health Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nellie Stuckey Education Fund c/o Synovus Bank, 2401 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 or to a . Published in The State on Aug. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations