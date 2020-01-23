Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie Wannamaker Walker. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home (Gervais) 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (713)-522-5141 Send Flowers Obituary

Laurie Wannamaker Walker COLUMBIA- Laurie Wannamaker Walker, 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home. Laurie grew up in St. Matthews and was the daughter of Laurie and Frank Wannamaker. She graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1953 and taught elementary school in Charleston, Charlotte, and Columbia. In 1977, Laurie married Felix D. "Jack" Walker of Columbia, SC, who passed away in December 2019. Laurie and Jack were part of the Columbia community for over 40 years. She loved the outdoors, all animals (including her numerous rescued dogs and her cat "Morris") and golf. She was a winner of the ladies' golf championship at Forest Lake Club. Laurie also enjoyed spending time at her house in Hilton Head Island, where she once owned a Boston Whaler and loved fishing with her dad and brother. Laurie spent many days with her family on the beaches of Sea Pines. Laurie is survived by her brother, Frank Wannamaker, Jr., of Mt. Pleasant and Hilton Head Island, SC; niece Catherine M. Wannamaker and her husband Nader Chafik of Mt. Pleasant, SC and their children Casey and Scott; and niece Laurie C. Zimmerman of Atlanta, GA. A graveside service is planned for Laurie at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in First Presbyterian Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212; Recycled Pets, P.O. Box 10626, Rock Hill, SC 29371; or the animal rescue . Special thanks to all the Walker family, David Fryer, and the wonderful attendants from Daybreak Adult Care Services who headed up Laurie's care with unending love and support. Memories may be shared at

Laurie Wannamaker Walker COLUMBIA- Laurie Wannamaker Walker, 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home. Laurie grew up in St. Matthews and was the daughter of Laurie and Frank Wannamaker. She graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1953 and taught elementary school in Charleston, Charlotte, and Columbia. In 1977, Laurie married Felix D. "Jack" Walker of Columbia, SC, who passed away in December 2019. Laurie and Jack were part of the Columbia community for over 40 years. She loved the outdoors, all animals (including her numerous rescued dogs and her cat "Morris") and golf. She was a winner of the ladies' golf championship at Forest Lake Club. Laurie also enjoyed spending time at her house in Hilton Head Island, where she once owned a Boston Whaler and loved fishing with her dad and brother. Laurie spent many days with her family on the beaches of Sea Pines. Laurie is survived by her brother, Frank Wannamaker, Jr., of Mt. Pleasant and Hilton Head Island, SC; niece Catherine M. Wannamaker and her husband Nader Chafik of Mt. Pleasant, SC and their children Casey and Scott; and niece Laurie C. Zimmerman of Atlanta, GA. A graveside service is planned for Laurie at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in First Presbyterian Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Pawmetto Lifeline, 1275 Bower Parkway, Columbia, SC 29212; Recycled Pets, P.O. Box 10626, Rock Hill, SC 29371; or the animal rescue . Special thanks to all the Walker family, David Fryer, and the wonderful attendants from Daybreak Adult Care Services who headed up Laurie's care with unending love and support. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close