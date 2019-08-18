Lavarna Salley COLUMBIA - Lavarna Salley, born July 6, 1934, in Lexington County in the town of Bull Swamp, SC, was the son of the late Clary and Ida Perry Salley. At an early age, Lavarna was baptized at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea, SC. He departed this life on August 13, 2019, at Palmetto Health Parkridge Hospital, Columbia, SC. Lavarna was educated in the public schools in Neeses, SC and graduated from Calvary High School. After serving in the US Army, he returned to South Carolina. He joined St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, Miami which he attended regularly until his health declined in 2018. After living in Miami for over 60 years, he relocated to Columbia, SC in December 2018, where he resided with his youngest brother, Michael Salley, whom he referred to as his caregiver. He leaves 8 siblings, James Salley, Elvin Salley, Sr., Annie Ruth Rosser, Betty Payne, Mac Arthur Salley, Michael Salley, Charles Salley, Betty Furtick; special friend, Clara Gibson; two sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, to cherish and celebrate his life. The homegoing service for Lavarna Salley will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:30 AM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 18, 2019