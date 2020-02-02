LaVerna "Anne" Kelly COLUMBIA - LaVerna "Anne" Kelly, 90, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. The oldest of seven children, Anne was born on April 3, 1929 in Kokomo, Indiana to the late Clarence and Mildred Mosier Rush. Anne was ahead of her time as an independent woman. Though she came from humble beginnings, she made a successful career in the banking industry. Anne enjoyed reading, visiting the lake, her gym buddies, and her daily happy hour scotch and soda. She also enjoyed feeding the menagerie of creatures that gathered in her backyard. Surviving are her son, Robert Dale Newberry; two grandsons, James "Wade" Newberry and Robert W. Newberry; two great-grandsons, Cameron "Tyler" Newberry and Taylor Newberry; great-granddaughter, Rachael Newberry; great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte Olivia Newberry; sister, Marylyn Nesbitt of Oxford, Indiana; and daughter-in-law and dear friend, Janice Welshans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Larry Gene Newberry; three brothers; and two sisters. Anne was a most positive person; one of her favorite quotes was, "You've got to accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative and don't mess with Mr. In-Between." Funeral services will be held in her hometown of Kokomo, Indiana. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, Columbia, S.C. is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Feb. 2, 2020