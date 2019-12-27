Laverne H. Harrelson COLUMBIA - FUNERAL services for Laverne H. Harrelson, 88, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive family and friends after the services from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hugh Dimmery Memorial Center ("The Barn"), 680 Cherokee Lane, Springdale, SC 29169. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virginia Street Church of God of Prophecy, 1203 Virginia St., Columbia, SC 29201 or American Square Dance Education and Recreation Association (ASDERA), 680 Cherokee Lane, Springdale, SC 29169. Mr. Harrelson was born October 12, 1931 in Mullins, SC and passed away on December 19, 2019. He was a son of the late Hubert and Edna Harrelson. Mr. Harrelson was an avid golfer and loved square dancing. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Harrelson; daughter, Linda Harrelson of Columbia, SC; grandsons, Darrell Taylor (Kayla) of Lancaster, SC and Brian Robinson (Rosemary) of Lexington, SC; brother, John Harrelson (June) of West Columbia and four great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by daughters, Brenda Taylor and June R. Harrelson and four siblings. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on Dec. 27, 2019