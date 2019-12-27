Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laverne H. Harrelson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Laverne H. Harrelson COLUMBIA - FUNERAL services for Laverne H. Harrelson, 88, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive family and friends after the services from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hugh Dimmery Memorial Center ("The Barn"), 680 Cherokee Lane, Springdale, SC 29169. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virginia Street Church of God of Prophecy, 1203 Virginia St., Columbia, SC 29201 or American Square Dance Education and Recreation Association (ASDERA), 680 Cherokee Lane, Springdale, SC 29169. Mr. Harrelson was born October 12, 1931 in Mullins, SC and passed away on December 19, 2019. He was a son of the late Hubert and Edna Harrelson. Mr. Harrelson was an avid golfer and loved square dancing. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Harrelson; daughter, Linda Harrelson of Columbia, SC; grandsons, Darrell Taylor (Kayla) of Lancaster, SC and Brian Robinson (Rosemary) of Lexington, SC; brother, John Harrelson (June) of West Columbia and four great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by daughters, Brenda Taylor and June R. Harrelson and four siblings. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Laverne H. Harrelson COLUMBIA - FUNERAL services for Laverne H. Harrelson, 88, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive family and friends after the services from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hugh Dimmery Memorial Center ("The Barn"), 680 Cherokee Lane, Springdale, SC 29169. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Virginia Street Church of God of Prophecy, 1203 Virginia St., Columbia, SC 29201 or American Square Dance Education and Recreation Association (ASDERA), 680 Cherokee Lane, Springdale, SC 29169. Mr. Harrelson was born October 12, 1931 in Mullins, SC and passed away on December 19, 2019. He was a son of the late Hubert and Edna Harrelson. Mr. Harrelson was an avid golfer and loved square dancing. Survivors include his wife, Barbara Harrelson; daughter, Linda Harrelson of Columbia, SC; grandsons, Darrell Taylor (Kayla) of Lancaster, SC and Brian Robinson (Rosemary) of Lexington, SC; brother, John Harrelson (June) of West Columbia and four great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by daughters, Brenda Taylor and June R. Harrelson and four siblings. Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com Published in The State on Dec. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close