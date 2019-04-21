LaVita E. Summons COLUMBIA LaVita E. Summons, of Columbia passed on April 13, 2019. LaVita was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 4, 1962. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road have been entrusted with the arrangements. Surviving are her children, Ashley and Paul Summons. Condolences for Ms. Summons can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 735-1205
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2019