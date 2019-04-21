LaVita Summons

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVita Summons.

LaVita E. Summons COLUMBIA LaVita E. Summons, of Columbia passed on April 13, 2019. LaVita was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 4, 1962. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road have been entrusted with the arrangements. Surviving are her children, Ashley and Paul Summons. Condolences for Ms. Summons can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Funeral Home
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 735-1205
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Apr. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.