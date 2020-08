Lawrence Pilgrim IRMO - Lawrence Pilgrim, age 84, passed away on August 6th 2020. He resided in Irmo, South Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Kathy and son, Lon. He is also survived by other family members. Due to the coronavirus, a small memorial will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a contribution to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com