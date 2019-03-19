L.B. Steele, Jr. COLUMBIA - Funeral services for L.B. Steele, Jr. will be held 12:00 noon Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Grace Church, Columbia, SC. Interment with military honors will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Mr. Steele will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday for viewing. Surviving are: his wife, Deloris S. Steele; sons, Bishop Reginald L. Steele, Pastor Kelvin A. Steele, and Bruce Gaillard; daughter, Marcy Gaillard; sister, Shirley Osborne; brother, Michael Steele; 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; other loving relatives and caring friends.
Published in The State on Mar. 19, 2019