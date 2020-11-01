Lee Corley PowellSeptember 16, 1947 - October 29, 2020Lexington, South Carolina - Lee Corley Powell, 73, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born September 16, 1947 in Lexington, SC. She was married to her lifelong friend and love, Bennie Herbert Powell, for 54 years until his death three months ago in July of this year 2020. Lee was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost and treasured her husband, children and family, embracing every moment she could with them. She was a selfless Christian woman who always put others before herself.Lee was born to John Thomas and Barbara Motter Corley of Lexington, SC. She had six siblings. They are: sisters, Alice Corley Brode (Jack) of Frostburg, MD and Dorothy Corley Robbins of Gulf Breeze, FL; brothers, John Thomas "Johnny" Corley (Cindy) of Sumter, SC, Dean Corley of West Virginia, George Corley and predeceased by Stephen Corley of Alabama.At age 12, Lee went to live with and was raised by her foster parents, Henry G. Thomas and Oconee Taylor Thomas of Lexington, SC. She had two foster siblings, Henry Gray Thomas and Dr. Albert P. Thomas (Helen) and several nieces and nephews.Lee and Bennie welcomed two girls, Lisa Dawn Powell Busbee (Keith) and Tracy Marie Powell Green (Glen) and were privileged to have raised their niece, Jamie Lee Baker (Jared). They had one grandson, Benjamin Keith Busbee (Marrisee) along with two great grandchildren, Addison Faith and Lane Benjamin Busbee, all of Lexington, SC.The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to all of Lee's caregivers over the years with special thanks to LMC Ultrasound Department and Amedysis Hospice of SC.Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. The visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 prior to services.Memorials can be made to Lexington United Methodist Church, 309 East Main Street, Lexington, SC 29072.