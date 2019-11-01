Lee Doris Bittle Cummings COLUMBIA - Lee Doris Bittle Cummings was born on September 2, 1935 in Chesterfield County, SC and departed this life on October 28, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Eugene and Allie Lee Bittle. She attended the public schools of Chesterfield County, SC and Anson County, NC. She was a graduate of Community Hospital School of Nursing, Wilmington, NC. She completed additional studies at various institutions. She was a Certified Psychiatric/Mental Health Registered Nurse by the ANA. She retired from the SC Department of Mental Health as a Nurse Manager II. She was also commissioned as a parish nurse by MUSC. Ms. Cummings was a member of Zion Canaan Baptist Church where she was very active at the local and state level. She is survived by two sisters Sandra (James) McQueen and Brenda Kennedy; three brothers, Burnice (Margie), Ralph (Teresa) and Kenneth (Camalah); a loving sister-in-law, Yvonne Bittle; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The homegoing service for Ms. Cummings will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019, 12:00 PM at Zion Canaan Baptist Church, 7820 Farrow Road, Columbia, SC with burial in Memorial Gardens of Columbia, 9301 Wilson Boulevard, Columbia, SC. Public viewing will be held today, Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2-8pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2019