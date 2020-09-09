Lee Lindler CHAPIN - Vera Lee Sandel Lindler, 92, of Chapin died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Generations of Chapin. Mrs. Lindler was a long-time member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Chapin. Lee found joy and comfort in her church friends and church activities which included game night, Young at Hearts, and leading exercise classes for church members. She volunteered for many years at the Heritage at Lowman and was awarded Volunteer of the Year. Lee also loved gardening and cooking for her family. She was a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Lee loved her family dearly, including her brothers and sisters and her nieces and nephews. Lee was born on January 19, 1928, in Little Mountain, daughter of the late Houck and Eunice Sandel. She is survived by her daughters, Carol Dorman (Carl), Betty Rowland (Mike), and son, Dennis Lindler (Marcus); three grandchildren, Eric, Jennifer, and Justin; and four great-grandchildren, South, Allison Grace, Carlie, and Charlotte. She is also survived by brothers, Bill Sandel (Melverta) and Dan Sandel both of Chapin. She was predeceased by her husband, Clebourne Lindler; a sister, Edith Creel; and a brother, Joe Sandel. Private family graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Chapin by the Rev. Larry Hagerty. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the St. Thomas Lutheran Church, 215 St. Thomas Church Rd., Chapin, SC 29036. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com
. Whitaker Funeral Home, Chapin, is assisting the family.