Leigh Carter-York

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My cousin. Aunt Gail, I love you and cannot put my heart..."
    - Myka Gates
  • " So sorry I loved Leigh so did my boys Robbie Chuck and Mark"
  • "So Sorry about Leigh I loved very much and so did M boys...."
    - Nancy Waldron
  • "So sorry to hear about Leigh! I will keep the family and..."
    - Charlene King
  • "Love and gonna miss you Leigh now you are home with Daddy"
    - Dee Hunter

Belynda Leigh Carter-York COLUMBIA - Belynda Leigh Carter-York known by many as Big Mama, was born July 19, 1973 to "Bo" and Gail Carter. She was a proud AC Flora Class of 1991 graduate where she was Miss Scarlett and Blue. She was married to "Tommy" York and mother to Kaitlen York. She was a beloved Girl Scout Co Leader to Troop 2364. She loved her friends and family deeply and loved family history. She is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She never met someone she didn't like or want to help. She passed away Sunday, 2/3/19. The family will have visitation Thursday 2/7/19 at 11 am with services following at 12 noon at Kornegay & Moseley funeral home chapel on Hardscrabble Rd. Burial to follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Park. Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com.
Funeral Home
Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home
4645 Hardscrabble Road
Columbia, SC 29229
(803) 788-3334
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.