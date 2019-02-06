Belynda Leigh Carter-York COLUMBIA - Belynda Leigh Carter-York known by many as Big Mama, was born July 19, 1973 to "Bo" and Gail Carter. She was a proud AC Flora Class of 1991 graduate where she was Miss Scarlett and Blue. She was married to "Tommy" York and mother to Kaitlen York. She was a beloved Girl Scout Co Leader to Troop 2364. She loved her friends and family deeply and loved family history. She is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. She never met someone she didn't like or want to help. She passed away Sunday, 2/3/19. The family will have visitation Thursday 2/7/19 at 11 am with services following at 12 noon at Kornegay & Moseley funeral home chapel on Hardscrabble Rd. Burial to follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Park. Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2019