Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC View Map Service 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Academic Magnet High School 5109-A West Enterprise Street North Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leigh Johnson Snelgrove NORTH CHARLESTON - Leigh Johnson Snelgrove, 31, of North Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home after a recent diagnosis of glioblastoma. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Academic Magnet High School, 5109-A West Enterprise Street, North Charleston at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Leigh was born January 10, 1989 in Aiken, South Carolina, daughter of Von Pope Snelgrove and Vicki Ruby Johnson Snelgrove. She grew up in Aiken and was a graduate of Aiken High School. She graduated with a BA in Biology and German from Wofford College in 2011 and subsequently attained a M.A.T. from the University of South Carolina in 2013 with honors. Leigh was an AP Biology & Honors teacher. She taught at White Knoll High School, A.C. Flora High School and last taught at the Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston. Leigh inspired her students, their parents and her fellow teachers and everyone who entered her classroom. She made a difference & touched so many in a positive manner. Leigh's kindness was unsurpassed. Even her doctors recognized her science knowledge and talked with her in their language. Leigh is survived by her parents, her sister, Beverly Snelgrove, her grandmother, Doris Johnson; uncles, Todd Johnson, Brad Johnson and Keith Snelgrove; aunts, Paige Johnson, Risse Snelgrove and Susie Johnson; cousins, Gray Johnson, Stuart Johnson, Scott Johnson, Kristin Snelgrove, Jana Snelgrove and Cherie Schooley. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, B. Henderson Johnson, Jr. and VonLeigh O. Snelgrove and her grandmother, Anne P. Snelgrove and uncle, Barry H. Johnson. Leigh is also survived by amazing and supportive friends - #teamleigh. Memorials may be made to American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 550, Chicago, IL, 60631 or Academic Magnet High School, 5109-A West Enterprise Street, North Charleston, SC, 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at

Leigh Johnson Snelgrove NORTH CHARLESTON - Leigh Johnson Snelgrove, 31, of North Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home after a recent diagnosis of glioblastoma. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Academic Magnet High School, 5109-A West Enterprise Street, North Charleston at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Leigh was born January 10, 1989 in Aiken, South Carolina, daughter of Von Pope Snelgrove and Vicki Ruby Johnson Snelgrove. She grew up in Aiken and was a graduate of Aiken High School. She graduated with a BA in Biology and German from Wofford College in 2011 and subsequently attained a M.A.T. from the University of South Carolina in 2013 with honors. Leigh was an AP Biology & Honors teacher. She taught at White Knoll High School, A.C. Flora High School and last taught at the Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston. Leigh inspired her students, their parents and her fellow teachers and everyone who entered her classroom. She made a difference & touched so many in a positive manner. Leigh's kindness was unsurpassed. Even her doctors recognized her science knowledge and talked with her in their language. Leigh is survived by her parents, her sister, Beverly Snelgrove, her grandmother, Doris Johnson; uncles, Todd Johnson, Brad Johnson and Keith Snelgrove; aunts, Paige Johnson, Risse Snelgrove and Susie Johnson; cousins, Gray Johnson, Stuart Johnson, Scott Johnson, Kristin Snelgrove, Jana Snelgrove and Cherie Schooley. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, B. Henderson Johnson, Jr. and VonLeigh O. Snelgrove and her grandmother, Anne P. Snelgrove and uncle, Barry H. Johnson. Leigh is also survived by amazing and supportive friends - #teamleigh. Memorials may be made to American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 550, Chicago, IL, 60631 or Academic Magnet High School, 5109-A West Enterprise Street, North Charleston, SC, 29405. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close