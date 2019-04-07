Leila Elise

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home

Elise Leila Newsome Wheatley CHAPIN A graveside service for Elise Wheatley, 92, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at West View Cemetery in Augusta, GA. Memorials may be made to a . Mrs. Wheatley was born March 6, 1927 in Augusta, GA, and passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Leila Bell Sanders and Fred E. Newsome. Mrs. Wheatley was a retired ER nurse from University Hospital in Augusta, GA. She was the widow of Leonard Palmer Wheatley, Sr. and is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Chapin Chapel, is in charge. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
Funeral Home
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Chapin Chapel
123 Columbia Ave
Chapin, SC 29036
(803) 345-3500
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The State on Apr. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations