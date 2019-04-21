Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leilani Wright. View Sign

Leilani Kay Skeens Wright "Lana" LEXINGTON - Leilani "Lana" Kay Skeens Wright, 71, of Lexington, SC succumbed to pancreatic cancer on April 17, 2019, at 12:21 pm at her home surrounded by loving family. She was born in Harman, VA, on November 21, 1947, and graduated from Grundy High School where she met her husband, Nolan Reed Wright. Lana lived her life in service to God, family and community. Her favorite Bible verse was Psalms 23, The Lord's Prayer. Her faith carried her through the ravages of cancer for 5 years and allowed her to give to others through ministry and participation in immuno-therapy clinical trials in the hopes of advancing treatments for others. She chose to live each day fully and to express her love to family and friends often. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Wilson "Junior" and Gladys (Carpenter) Skeens, brother, David Skeens, and sisters Carole Kinder and Nita Bailes. She is survived by children Lisa (John) Huppertz and Reed (Michelle) Wright, grandchildren Danielle (Andrew Bush) Huppertz, Taylor Lineberry, Kayla Huppertz, Samantha (Brandon) Scoggins, and Garret Wright, eight great-grandchildren; brother, Denver (Becky) Skeens, and her beloved cat, Buttons. Lana has chosen to be cremated so a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Charity Community Church, 1704 Pond Branch Road, Gilbert, SC 29054.

