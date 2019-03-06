Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lemar Cockrell. View Sign



Lemar Cockrell EDGEFIELD - Lemar Cockrell, 94, husband of Sybil Cockrell Cockrell, died March 4, 2019, at Saluda Nursing Center. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 7, at Good Hope Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 PM prior to the service at the church. Born March 7, 1924, in Batesburg, son of the late Tyrie and Ida Lillie Cockrell. He served admirably in the U.S. Army in WII. His career was the SC Highway Patrol. He retired then moved to Saluda County and lived the last 44 years with his wife. A leader in Good Hope Baptist Church. He loved the Lord, his wife, children, friends and family. Surviving are his wife of 71 years, two sons, Steve (Jo) of Cayce and Neal (Vicki and former wife Debbie) of Charleston; grandchildren Scott Cockrell of Cayce, Amy (Ruben) Hernandez of Chicago, IL, Ryan Cockrell, Marcus Cockrell, Julia (Casey) Kundert of Charleston, and Lindsey White of Charlotte, NC; sisters Evelyn Lybrande, Annelle Cockrell, and Shelby Jean Givens of Batesburg, Christine Parkman of Greenwood, and Virginia (Robert) Corley of Leesville; and brothers Heyward (Mavis) Cockrell and Bryson (Judy) Cockrell of Batesburg. Mr. Cockrell had three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lindy Cockrell, a sister Doris White, and brothers Vernon Cockrell and Harvey Cockrell. In lieu of flowers memorial can be made to Good Hope Baptist Church, 1738 Greenwood Hwy., Saluda, SC 29138. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com Published in The State on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close