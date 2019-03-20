Lennie Smith Bell COLUMBIA - Lennie Smith Bell, 84, of Columbia, SC, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Lennie was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Born October 13, 1934, in Lee County, SC, he was the son of the late William F. Bell and Mary Alice Smith Bell Mathis. Lennie graduated from Mayesville-Riverside High School in 1952. He served in the United States Marines 1955 to 1958. He was a proud 1963 graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology. Lennie worked for Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel Division for 26 years. During retirement, he spent many joyful hours working in the yard. His bountiful garden was legendary. His grapevines yielded a harvest that allowed him to bless others with coveted jellies, preserves and Christmas fruitcake. In recent years, Lennie's proudest role was that of "Papa," a dear grandfather to his seven grandchildren. Lennie was a long-time member of Kilbourne Park Baptist Church where he served as deacon and treasurer for many years. Lennie married Myrle Reed in 1958, and enjoyed a wonderful 50-year marriage. They were immensely proud of their three daughters: Karen Bell Walker (Steve), Lucia Bell Floyd (Cliff) and Janet Bell Harris; and their seven grandchildren: Caroline Harris, Stuart Floyd, Elizabeth Walker, Anna Walker, Kady Floyd, Benjamin Walker and Charlotte Harris. Lennie is survived by his brother, Ray F. Bell, and was preceded in death by his wife, and brothers John, Herbert and Harold Bell. The family will receive friends at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Kilbourne Park Baptist Church, with services to begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, well-wishers are invited to send contributions to Kilbourne Park Baptist Church, 4205 Kilbourne Road, Columbia, SC 29206. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2019