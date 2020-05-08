Lennis Wiley "Coot" Smith COLUMBIA - Lennis Wiley "Coot" Smith, 72, of Columbia, SC went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on May 6, 2020 at his home. Coot was born to Clarence Wiley Smith and Mary Rebecca Corley in 1948. Coot spent his formative years at Thornwell Home for Children in Clinton, SC where he was a four-star athlete and met the love of his life, Jane Richey. After graduating from Thornwell, Coot and Jane began their careers and family in Columbia, SC. Together, they raised two sons and shared many wonderful adventures. In his free time Coot enjoyed cheering for the Gamecocks, the Atlanta Braves, fishing and traveling in the mountains. Coot is preceded in death by his father, Clarence, his mother, Rebecca, and his brother, Fred Smith. He is survived by his wife, Jane, his 2 sons, Clay (Charlotte) and Andy (Bridget). He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren Cecily, Chappell & Wiley Smith and Kylie & Kenzie Smith. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service for "Coot" will be held at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on May 8, 2020.