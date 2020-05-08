Lennis Wiley Smith
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lennis Wiley "Coot" Smith COLUMBIA - Lennis Wiley "Coot" Smith, 72, of Columbia, SC went to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on May 6, 2020 at his home. Coot was born to Clarence Wiley Smith and Mary Rebecca Corley in 1948. Coot spent his formative years at Thornwell Home for Children in Clinton, SC where he was a four-star athlete and met the love of his life, Jane Richey. After graduating from Thornwell, Coot and Jane began their careers and family in Columbia, SC. Together, they raised two sons and shared many wonderful adventures. In his free time Coot enjoyed cheering for the Gamecocks, the Atlanta Braves, fishing and traveling in the mountains. Coot is preceded in death by his father, Clarence, his mother, Rebecca, and his brother, Fred Smith. He is survived by his wife, Jane, his 2 sons, Clay (Charlotte) and Andy (Bridget). He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren Cecily, Chappell & Wiley Smith and Kylie & Kenzie Smith. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service for "Coot" will be held at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 9, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Maynard Patty
Friend
May 8, 2020
Jane ,I was very sorry to read of Coots passing. He was a special person and Jane and I thought of you and Coot as special friends. My condolences to all of your family.
Lloyd McNair
Friend
May 8, 2020
R.I.P., Coot. Prayers for Jane and he family.
David Bickley
Family
May 8, 2020
Dearest Jane. How every sorry I am to learn about your loss know Coot was the love of your life. Even if we havent stayed in touch please know Im remembering you and your family in my prayers and thoughts.
Jean (Spratt)
Friend
May 8, 2020
Coot was a good friend when we were at Thornwell. Jane I know he will be missed. Randy George
Randy George
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved