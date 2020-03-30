LENORA WARWICK SALEEBY FLORENCE - LENORA Warwick Saleeby, 88, of Florence, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House. Lenora was born in Brownsville, SC, on September 8, 1931. She was predeceased by her parents, John Lawrence Warwick, Sr. and Beulah Dial Warwick; her husband, Michael G. "Mike" Saleeby; and her brother, John Lawrence Warwick, Jr. She was a graduate of Francis Marion University, and attended Coker College. She was a member of Pi Gamma Mu National Social Science Honor Society. Lenora was employed by Governor James B. Edwards, as manager of his Florence office. She taught school at James F. Byrnes Academy in Quinby, SC and West Florence High School in Florence, SC. She was employed by S. C. Employment Security Commission and retired with Bell South Telephone Company as a sales representative. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church and the Wesley Fellowship Sunday School Class. Lenora is survived by her daughter, Martha M. Bridgeman of Florence; two grandchildren,Cameron Bridgeman Richards (Cory) and Campbell Warwick Bridgeman; and her special companion, Miss Winnie. The family will have a private service at Magnolia Cemetery in Hartsville, SC, directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502 or Central United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 87, Florence, South Carolina 29503-0087. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 30, 2020