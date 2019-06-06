Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Boucher Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leo Paul Boucher, Jr. COLUMBIA - Colonel (Ret.) Leo Paul Boucher, Jr. passed away peacefully in Columbia, SC on May 22, 2019. He was born January 24, 1932 in Bristol, CT and was the eldest child of Leo Paul Boucher, Sr. and Frances Harriet Stone Boucher. A distinguished Colonel in the Army with 30 years of service, Leo served in Vietnam and was the recipient of the Silver Star and Purple Heart, among many other honors. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joan Kinlan; and their two daughters, Kathleen (Abby) and Maureen. He is also survived by his children, Stephen, Kenneth, James (Kim), Daniel, Lisa (Jeff) from his marriage to Margaret Smathers; eight grandchildren, Shannon, Brooke, Britany, Michael, Jennifer, Jeremy, Colleen and Garrett; four great grandchildren and six nieces; his siblings, Richard, Ronald (Ceil) and Sandra (Mickey), all of whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joyce and Lawrence and daughter in law, Tamara. He was a strong family man and a beloved husband and partner to his wife, Joan. Leo enjoyed intellectual conversations with his best friend and brother-in-law, Mickey and valued his close relationships with his extensive family. An avid cribbage player, Leo enjoyed few things more than quietly dominating his opponents. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 am in Annunciation Catholic Church, 3810 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington DC. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the Mass. A reception will immediately follow at Chef Geoff's 3201 New Mexico Ave. NW. Burial, with full military honors will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date and will be posted on

Leo Paul Boucher, Jr. COLUMBIA - Colonel (Ret.) Leo Paul Boucher, Jr. passed away peacefully in Columbia, SC on May 22, 2019. He was born January 24, 1932 in Bristol, CT and was the eldest child of Leo Paul Boucher, Sr. and Frances Harriet Stone Boucher. A distinguished Colonel in the Army with 30 years of service, Leo served in Vietnam and was the recipient of the Silver Star and Purple Heart, among many other honors. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joan Kinlan; and their two daughters, Kathleen (Abby) and Maureen. He is also survived by his children, Stephen, Kenneth, James (Kim), Daniel, Lisa (Jeff) from his marriage to Margaret Smathers; eight grandchildren, Shannon, Brooke, Britany, Michael, Jennifer, Jeremy, Colleen and Garrett; four great grandchildren and six nieces; his siblings, Richard, Ronald (Ceil) and Sandra (Mickey), all of whom he loved dearly. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Joyce and Lawrence and daughter in law, Tamara. He was a strong family man and a beloved husband and partner to his wife, Joan. Leo enjoyed intellectual conversations with his best friend and brother-in-law, Mickey and valued his close relationships with his extensive family. An avid cribbage player, Leo enjoyed few things more than quietly dominating his opponents. A funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 am in Annunciation Catholic Church, 3810 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington DC. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the Mass. A reception will immediately follow at Chef Geoff's 3201 New Mexico Ave. NW. Burial, with full military honors will take place in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date and will be posted on www.storkefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homes for Our Troops www.hfotusa.org or Little Sisters of the Poor in Washington DC www.littlesistersofthepoorwashingtondc.org/donations Published in The State on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close