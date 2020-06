Or Copy this URL to Share

Leo Joseph Metzler, Jr. COLUMBIA - Leo Joseph Metzler, Jr., 86, died June 18, 2020. Born November 25, 1933 in Birmingham, AL to Leo Joseph Metzler and Dorothy Carlisle Metzler, Leo was a graduate of Auburn University. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Margaret M. Walker and Dorothy M. Horn. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lyndel Allen Metzler; daughters Susan M. Talbert (Roger) and Laura M. Newman (Jim); son Michael A. Metzler (Johnna); nine grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter. A private service is being held. Memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 525 St. Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29210.



