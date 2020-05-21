Leo Orion Bethel
Leo Orion Bethel COLUMBIA - Mr. Leo Orion Bethel was born on November 11, 1933 to the late Olean Johnson Bethel and Orion Leo Bethel. Leo Bethel retired from SLED (South Carolina Law Enforcement Division) as the first African American Operational manager and he was co-owner for Bethel Corporation (house and apartment rentals). Leo O. Bethel leaves his legacy with histwo daughters, Annette Bethel (Dave Slack) and Michelle Bethel Muller (Min. Cleveland Muller). One granddaughter, Katie Slack; three grandsons, Andrew Slack, Cameron Muller and Chad Muller.

Published in The State on May 21, 2020.
