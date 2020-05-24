Leon Francis Morand III SUMMERVILLE - Colonel (Retired) Leon Francis Morand III (Lee) passed away after a short illness on May 19, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life and beloved wife of nearly 52 years, Ginny, and their children Michael (Carola), Donna Lindecamp (Darryl), and Matthew (Kim). He is also survived by his sister Nancy, Babby Nuhn, his sister-in-law Lynne Murrell (Tom), his uncle Richard Stoddard (Donna), and by his grandchildren Katie, Caroline, Avery Lindecamp, and Kaylan Durham (Cody). Lee and Ginny met in eighth grade and dated through high school. Lee was graduated from The United States Military Academy and they were married three days later in the Catholic Chapel at West Point. June 8th would have marked their 52nd wedding anniversary. Over the course of his 30 year career as an Infantry officer and Airborne Ranger, he and his family moved 16 times within the United States, from Rhode Island to Alaska, as well as to Germany, Panama, and Paraguay. While in Vietnam, Lee received the Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster. After his retirement from the Army in 1994, he taught Spanish for 15 years at Irmo High School in Columbia, SC and Pinewood Preparatory School in Summerville, SC. He loved teaching and sponsoring the Model UN team at Pinewood. He and Ginny loved to travel. One small part of his immense charm was that he would TRY to learn to speak the language of whatever country they visited no matter how badly he butchered it. The family's annual vacation to Bald Head Island, NC was greatly anticipated as was the annual Thanksgiving fly fishing trip in the mountains of North Carolina. Few fish were ever caught; it was more of an annual casting expedition, but the wine, food, love, and laughs were always plentiful. Lee and Ginny built their dream home, La Estancia, in Summerville in 2003 and have spent countless hours creating a paradise on the property and their children always looked forward to the next family project. Their nightly State of the Estate was a highlight of any visitor's stay at the house during which time a review of the day's work and discussion of what should come next would ensue. The family continues to laugh through tears remembering Lee's incredible life and impact on us all trying to take comfort with the thought that it wouldn't hurt so badly if it hadn't been so good. Pura Vida! Parks Funeral Home, in Summerville, is in charge of arrangements. A private service will be held.



