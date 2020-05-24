Leon Francis Morand III
Leon Francis Morand III SUMMERVILLE - Colonel (Retired) Leon Francis Morand III (Lee) passed away after a short illness on May 19, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life and beloved wife of nearly 52 years, Ginny, and their children Michael (Carola), Donna Lindecamp (Darryl), and Matthew (Kim). He is also survived by his sister Nancy, Babby Nuhn, his sister-in-law Lynne Murrell (Tom), his uncle Richard Stoddard (Donna), and by his grandchildren Katie, Caroline, Avery Lindecamp, and Kaylan Durham (Cody). Lee and Ginny met in eighth grade and dated through high school. Lee was graduated from The United States Military Academy and they were married three days later in the Catholic Chapel at West Point. June 8th would have marked their 52nd wedding anniversary. Over the course of his 30 year career as an Infantry officer and Airborne Ranger, he and his family moved 16 times within the United States, from Rhode Island to Alaska, as well as to Germany, Panama, and Paraguay. While in Vietnam, Lee received the Bronze Star Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster. After his retirement from the Army in 1994, he taught Spanish for 15 years at Irmo High School in Columbia, SC and Pinewood Preparatory School in Summerville, SC. He loved teaching and sponsoring the Model UN team at Pinewood. He and Ginny loved to travel. One small part of his immense charm was that he would TRY to learn to speak the language of whatever country they visited no matter how badly he butchered it. The family's annual vacation to Bald Head Island, NC was greatly anticipated as was the annual Thanksgiving fly fishing trip in the mountains of North Carolina. Few fish were ever caught; it was more of an annual casting expedition, but the wine, food, love, and laughs were always plentiful. Lee and Ginny built their dream home, La Estancia, in Summerville in 2003 and have spent countless hours creating a paradise on the property and their children always looked forward to the next family project. Their nightly State of the Estate was a highlight of any visitor's stay at the house during which time a review of the day's work and discussion of what should come next would ensue. The family continues to laugh through tears remembering Lee's incredible life and impact on us all trying to take comfort with the thought that it wouldn't hurt so badly if it hadn't been so good. Pura Vida! Parks Funeral Home, in Summerville, is in charge of arrangements. A private service will be held.

Published in The State on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Thank you for being one of my sons favorite teachers! He really respected and admired you! You were a great teacher and mentor to so many kids at Pinewood! You are leaving behind quite a legacy to follow.
Allison Malphrus
Acquaintance
May 23, 2020
23 May 2020
Col (ret) Lee Morand, I have the pleasure to work for you during your tour to Paraguay, South America, as a Chief of the Office of Defense Cooperation, you have done a outstanding job strenghtenning relationship between the two nations. Now you are ahead of us, Pray for us and rejoice with our Heavenly Father
Emma Cacace de Careaga
Friend
May 23, 2020
The sun shines a little brighter In our lives because Lee and Ginny have continued to be an ongoing part. Crossing paths In 1968, we have shared similar hopes, priorities and family values. We are thankful to have all been together two years ago to celebrate our forever link and awesome friendship. Sharing the love at this sad time.
Martha and John Price
Friend
May 23, 2020
Colonel was a fine gentlemen who made a difference in my childrens lives. He gave Jessica the confidence to use her Spanish to help other people. Helped mold Kenan into a better gentleman. And LaQuan is a Staff Sergeant today because of his guidance. Ginny, please reach out if there is anything that we can do for you. I will fondly remember the fun times at the Fine Arts Party that yall hosted.
Norma Keller
Coworker
May 23, 2020
By far, an extraordinary life well lived but cut too short. Lee's legacy will live on, however, for years to come through the love of his dear family and so many close friends. Oh the stories they will tell and retell, with tears of joy and laughter, just as Lee would want. Please know that you, Ginny, and the entire Morand family are in our hearts and prayers now and over the difficult days and weeks ahead. Linwood & Debra Williams
May 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Morand family. Lee was a true friend in high school and an American patriot in later life. Day is done. RIP Lee
Jim Cooper
Friend
May 23, 2020
My son, Ian, was blessed to have the Colonel for a teacher at Pinewood. He was a wonderful teacher who genuinely took an interest in his students. So very sorry for your loss.
Teal B
Friend
May 23, 2020
I knew Lee through our annual competition (Model UN) at Georgia Southern. His team was always prepared and our team looked forward to a team that knew the facts but also could think and speak well. We knew he loved Model UN and the critical thinking about world problems that it fostered. We will miss him
Eleanore Snow
Acquaintance
May 23, 2020
It's been said a lot, but he really was an amazing teacher and mentor. Spanish class and Model UN. My parents still remember when Colonel and Mrs. Morand invited all of the Model UN students and parents to La Estancia. We'll never forget him.
Austin Pahl
Student
May 23, 2020
Colonel Morand was, in many ways, the grandfather I was never afforded in life. Stern, but caring and so very much needed for me as a troubled teenager who struggled immensely with feeling like a fish out of water. I will never forget all the great life advice he gave me, nor all the times he was there when I needed someone the most. His loss hurts, and will be felt by many. But I believe that he lives on in our hearts and our memories, and that he is not gone, but simply marching far away.
H. Rae Aitken
Student
May 22, 2020
s beloved teacher and friend to my daughter at Pinewood Prep. Thank you will never be enough. Rest In Peace sweet man
Gigi
Friend
May 22, 2020
Ginny and Family, I send to our deepest condolences. Lee and you have always represented what is best about The Simsbury HS Class of 64. Lee was the heart of a terrific soccer team our senior year with his howitzer-like kicks and endless energy and spirit. May the many sweet memories of long ago and more recent times cushion your loss.
Peggy and Jack Huckel
Jack Huckel
Classmate
May 22, 2020
The first time I met the COL, he scared me. I was a 2nd Lt in the Air Force and he and Ginny visited Matt. I remember how he kept asking me questions about Spanish literature because I am a native Spanish speaker and graduated with a major in Spanish. I thought I was going to fail a test! But I quickly grew to love the Morands and in fact, years and years later, when my husband and I had our first child, we asked COL and Ginny to be his Godparents. We simply could not think of better Godparents for him. In 2013 when we visited them at La Estancia prior to our tour in Germany, the COL awarded Noah with a ribbon and a Ranger patch for saving his little brother in their pool (Noah saw his little brother jump into the pool and immediately jumped in to push him up above water). Noah still has those two items the COL awarded him and he cherishes them.
I am deeply sorry for his passing. What a great man; what a great show of how to live and love life. We will miss him so terribly much and we will pray for the repose of his soul and for the family. God bless.
Dora
Friend
May 22, 2020
A great role model and teacher, someone I will never forget and will always have fond memories of. Thank you Colonel Morgans for all the inspiration and lessons you taught me and my classmates.
Darien Hernandez
Student
May 22, 2020
One of the most influential teachers I have ever had. He was an amazing person and will be missed. He always pushed me to be the best I could be and to have high standards. Thank you for all the lessons you have taught me and the impact you had on many. You are an amazing person and your memory will live on forever.
Danielle Are
Student
May 22, 2020
To the family: May your patriarch's personhood always be saluted in your hearts by way of your memories. With my sincere condolences to Mrs. Morand and Mike.
Rodney Francis
Friend
May 22, 2020
Col Morand was one of a kind. A gentleman who earned respect and adoration by so many. He treated people with kindness and grace. My daughter never had the pleasure of being his student, but he did sub for her. They voted him the person you most want to be with in a lockdown. He was a calming force who made you feel protected & cared for just being around him. We have lost a wonderful human being. He will be greatly missed.
Mandy Butler
May 22, 2020
There are not enough words in the dictionary to describe this man. He had a tremendous impact on both of my children and me as well. We all loved him dearly and were shocked to hear of his passing. He is just one of those people you never expect to lose. The halls of Pinewood will never be the same. His warm smile, Guarani greeting and bear hugs will be missed beyond measure.
Dawn Bilsback
Coworker
May 22, 2020
How blessed all were by your presence, friendship, mentorship, kindness, service, and generosity. My deepest sympathy to Ginny, family, and friends as we celebrate your life and mourn your passing.
Sarah Kuhnell
Friend
May 22, 2020
Colonel Morand was a wonderful teacher and helped inspire my love for world politics through Model UN at Pinewood Prep. My heart goes out the Morand family.
Blake Wood
Student
May 22, 2020
My mercy he was something else. Truly had my profound respect. It was an honor knowing such a fine man. His Presence was undeniable. Rest In Peace my friend.
Dell Ann
Coworker
May 22, 2020
The Morand Family,
Colonel was a wonderful teacher, mentor and a great gentleman. He made a huge impact not only on Taylor and Perry with their time spent on Model UN, but also made us all feel like family. We were truly blessed to have crossed paths.
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Strickland Family,
Paul, Tracy , Taylor and Perry
The Strickland Family
Friend
May 22, 2020
My heart hurts in hearing this sad news. Colonel was one of the kindest, most genuine people I have ever met. As much as I see that he lived a full life, there are so many others who have lost out on an opportunity to get to know him. Sending lots of love and prayers to his family and friends. xoxo
Jessica Archambault
Coworker
