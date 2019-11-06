Leon Hines COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Leon Hines will be held Thursday 11:00 a.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1020 Rabbit Run, Hopkins, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Viewing will be held Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: his sons, Leon E. (Darlene) Hines and Michael (Crystal) Hines; daughter, Sandra C. Hines; sisters, Shirley Dee Thompson, Eula Mae Camel, and Sarah Mae Kennerly; brothers, Silas Hines, Charles Hines, and Edward Hines; four grandchildren, Janna Hines, J'Marie Hines, Randy Webb, and Christopher Webb; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Nov. 6, 2019