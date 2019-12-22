Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Horton. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Leon Artis Horton COLUMBIA - Leon Artis Horton, 87, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 19, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland Heart Hospital after a brief illness. He was born September 14, 1932 to Janie Addison and Harvey Horton. He served his country as a technical sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and then in the Air Force National Guard for over 30 years. After a career and retirement with Southern Bell, he and his wife established a real estate/property management company, The Horton Company, Inc. which they have managed for over 40 years. Leon was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and will be forever loved and remembered by his wife of 45 years, Carlita J. Horton and by his daughters, Vickie McAlister (Keith), Jane Horton, Lianne Watford (Bill), and Tammy Tremblay (Gary). He was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren who admired and loved their Paw Paw. His many nieces, nephews and other family and friends held a special place in his heart as well. He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his only son, L.A. Horton, Jr., his daughter, Jenny Wilds, sister, Ruth Ann James, and brother, Cal Addison. Memorial services will be held at Thompson Funeral Home Greenlawn Chapel, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia on Monday, December 23 at 1:30. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:30 PM at Thompson Funeral Home. The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the staff of the Heart Hospital CCU for their dedication and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Eason Memorial Baptist Church of Eastover, SC or a church or . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at

