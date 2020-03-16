Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Marsha Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leon Anthony (L.A.) Marsha, Junior COLUMBIA - Leon Anthony (L.A.) Marsha, Junior passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020, at home after a brief illness. His wife, Natalie was at his side, holding his hand. Their marriage was one of unending trust, devotion, and love for over 68 years. Comforting him during his final days were a multitude of posters, photographs and mementos of all the people he loved most in the world, his family. All services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church (3600 Devine Street), where the Marsha Family were founding members. The Holy Rosary will be recited on Monday, March 16th at 5:00pm with visitation to follow until 7:00pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 17th at 1:00pm. A family burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery. L.A. was born in Greenwood, South Carolina on July 31, 1930 to Leon A. Marsha, Senior and Ruth Creech Marsha. At the age of two, his family moved to Columbia where he attended local public and Catholic schools, graduating from Dreher High School in 1947. After high school, L.A. attended The Citadel for two years before transferring to University of Georgia where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. Upon graduating in 1951, he received a commission through the United States Army ROTC and was called to active duty. Upon completion of basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia he married Natalie Louise Hull of Atlanta, Georgia. L.A. was then stationed at Fort Jackson until his deployment to Korea as a member of the 17th Infantry Regiment (Heavy Mortar Company) 7th Infantry Division. In Korea, as a first lieutenant, he served his country with honor in combat, engaging in major battles, the last of which was Pork Chop Hill. He received the Purple Heart, Combat Infantrymen's Award and other meritorious medals from the governments of the United States, Korea and the United Nations. In 1953, after returning from Korea, he joined the family textile business. He worked in every area of the business before taking over the reins in the late 1960s. From there, he was able to grow the business into one of the largest international distributors of textile and furniture products from major manufacturers and textile mills in the eastern United States. L.A. was incredibly respected within the industry, known for his honesty, integrity and knowledge of the business. L.A. continued to be an advisor to others in the business up until his last days. In 1957 a group of Lebanese American men were organized by Danny Thomas to raise awareness and funds for in Memphis, Tennessee. This organization became known as American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC). As state director for ALSAC, L.A. headed up several teenage marches and a concert at the Carolina Coliseum to raise the funds to begin building the hospital and realizing Danny Thomas's dream. As one of the original donors, L.A. Marsha's name is on a donor wall at the hospital and the Marsha family continues to donate money to an endowment in the family name each year. A longtime member of Columbia Country Club, L.A. and Natalie loved playing golf and cherished the friendships they made there through the years. In later years, he went from playing golf to watching his great grandsons excel in the game. He was a former member of Spring Valley Country Club and a founding member of Musgrove Mill Golf Club. L.A. was also a member of The Palmetto Club and was a former president of Columbia Civitan Club. He was one of the alumni founders of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity Beta Chapter at the University of South Carolina. He was a longtime supporter of University of South Carolina, and a 67 year member of The Gamecock Club. L.A. was a former president of the Columbia Touchdown Club. In recent years, L.A. loved nothing more than just being "Papa." He and "Nanna" cherished being present at the births of every great grandchild, attending their golf and tennis matches, baseball games, dance recitals, and birthday celebrations. Every event he attended was sure to be the best he'd ever seen! Family trips to Blowing Rock and Fripp Island created some of Papa's fondest memories that he treasured and spoke about often. Every family moment was special and unique to Papa and he loved just being a part of it all. "Wow!" L.A. is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Natalie Hull Marsha, their four children and spouses, Stephanie Marsha McCabe (Michael McCabe), Lee Marsha (Anne), Michael Marsha (Ginger), Cecelia Marsha Zimmerman (Steve Zimmerman); his ten grandchildren and their spouses, Allie Rosvold Carpenter (John), Katie Zimmerman Atkinson (Zack), Ainsley McCabe Hope (Chat), Natalie Zimmerman Salley (Tate), Sara Marsha Ellison (David), Julia Zimmerman Bowers (Claude), Taylor McCabe Allen (Josh), Daniel Lee Marsha, Mary Kathryn McWilliams (Robert), Stephanie Marsha Theodore (Nick) and his eighteen great grandchildren. In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: St. Joseph Catholic Church Organ Fund 3512 Devine St. Columbia, SC 29205 St. Jude Children's Research Marsha Family Endowment 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959 Although our hearts may be heavy, our faith is abundant. We are comforted knowing that we will see our loved one again. During this difficult time, it is important to remember one of our Papa's favorite pieces of advice, "All that really matters in this world is your God, your family, and a few close friends." We love you, Papa! ***Due to the current health pandemic, the family is wholly understanding of hesitancy and concern of those who want to attend the service(s). We should be mindful of keeping a safe distance from one another and to sanitize properly.

