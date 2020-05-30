Leon Owens George BLYTHEWOOD - Leon Owens George of Blythewood died peacefully on May 29, 2020 after his battle with Parkinson's. Leon is reunited with his beautiful wife Betty in heaven. The last living child of his parents Pearl and Milledge George, he also joins them and his seven siblings. Leon is survived by his five children: Michael (Wendi), Mel (Becky), Mark (Jamie), Mary Elizabeth (David) and Melissa. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Michelle (Blair), Kristina, Megan, Joshua, Abby (David), Caleb, Amanda, Trey, Logan, Cameron, Zoe, Tyde, Tadd and Trey; also 2 great grandchildren: Colton and Arrington. Leon was born in Columbia in April, 1931 and was the youngest of 8 children. He graduated from Dreher High School in 1949 and USC School of Pharmacy in 1954. In April of that same year he married Betty Thomas and coaxed the city girl to move to Blythewood where they raised their 5 children. He loved taking care of the property, gardening, building and trekking through the woods. He also enjoyed the many summers spent at Pawley's Island in the Thomas Cottage fishing and shrimping with the kids. As members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Blythewood, Leon and Betty volunteered and made many life-long friends. Leon's 50+ year career in pharmacy began at Campbell's Drugs in 1950. He continued his work at DHEC, SC Department of Mental Retardation, Fairfield Memorial Hospital and Columbia Regional Care Center. He also served over many years in elected/appointed leadership roles such as: President Fifth District Pharmacy Association, Chairman SC Board of Pharmacy, President SC Pharmacy Association and appointed by SC Governors to Three Rivers Health System Board of Directors and SC Board of Pharmacy Examiners. He was beloved by clients and fellow pharmacists as noted by his many accolades: guest lecturer, Outstanding District President, Distinguished Service Award and SC Pharmacist of the Year. The George family would like to thank the staff of The Blake at Wood Creek Farms Assisted Living and Memory Care and the staff of Heartfelt Hospice for their care and compassion. And loving appreciation also goes to members of Trinity UMC for their continued support through many visits, lunches and cards. The graveside service for family and friends will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, June 1st at Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, 408 Blythewood, Road, Blythewood. The Rev. Clyde Scott will officiate. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. For those individuals unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at ShivesFuneralHome.com and by visiting his tribute wall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church at Post Office Box 864, Blythewood, SC 29016 or to Leeza's Care Connection at the Michael and Mary Mungo Home 201 St Andrews Road, Columbia SC 29210 (or leezascareconnection.org). Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on May 30, 2020.