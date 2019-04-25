Leon T. "Tommy" Salters CAYCE - Leon T. "Tommy" Salters, 67, of Cayce passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born on September 25, 1951 in Charleston, South Carolina to the late Covert and Mary Alice Strange Salters. He worked for Burnside Dodge in Charleston, SC; Pepsi Company; Ben Satcher Ford for over 25 years; and Honda of Columbia. He was of the Methodist faith. Tommy is survived by his partner of 29 years, Martha Brazelle; one uncle, Harman Strange and a cousin, Tony Strange, both of Atlanta, Georgia. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by 2 brothers, Colby and Mike Salters. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:15 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Charleston United Methodist Church, 1125 East Montague Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405. The family wishes to thank the caregivers of 8 West Floor, Palmetto Richland Hospital and the Hospice Staff for their loving care of Tommy. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 25, 2019