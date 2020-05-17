Leona Ducrest Melson COLUMBIA, SC - Leona Ducrest Melson, 96, of Columbia, SC, peacefully passed away May 10, 2020. Leona was born in Broussard, Louisiana, the second youngest of 11 children. She met and married her husband of 70 years, Fred Melson, at Louisiana State University. Leona was full of life and always busy. She was a very active volunteer at St. Joseph Catholic Church and she taught at St. Joseph Elementary School for 20 years. She volunteered at Providence Hospital for 25 years. She was also an artist and loved to hunt for treasure at garage sales and auctions. She especially loved her family and was very much loved in return. Leona was predeceased in death by her husband, Fred, who passed away in October 2019. Leona is survived by her children, Fred, Jr. (Tammy), Richard (Shayla), Susan, David (Maureen). Her grandchildren, Jason, Matthew, Michael, Alyssa, Kevin, Heather and Hillary, along with 6 great grandchildren. Services will be announced later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store