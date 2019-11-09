Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona Risinger Chavis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leona Risinger Chavis WEST COLUMBIA Leona Risinger Chavis, 99 years old, of West Columbia, South Carolina, died peacefully at the Lexington Medical Center surrounded by her loving family on November 7, 2019. She was born in Leesville, South Carolina, on December 26, 1919 to Henry and Victoria Risinger and would have been 100 years old next month, but God had other plans and called her home to be with him. Leona was married to Elzie Lin Chavis for over 57 years and had a passion for gardening, canning and sewing. However, her greatest joy and passion was enjoying her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Leona had a great ministry serving others in the Pentecostal faith, while her family will forever hold onto the memories of her and the strong values she instilled in them. Survivors include son, Melvin Chavis (Frances); daughters, Joyce Davis (Wayne), Rebecca Jones (Don), Donna Jones (John) and daughter-in-law, Joyce Chavis. Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Elzie; oldest son, Clyde Chavis and granddaughters, Amanda Wall and Christy Hutto. A private graveside service will be conducted for family at Southland Memorial Gardens, with arrangements made by Caughman- Harman Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Crossroads World Outreach in remembrance of Leona.

Leona Risinger Chavis WEST COLUMBIA Leona Risinger Chavis, 99 years old, of West Columbia, South Carolina, died peacefully at the Lexington Medical Center surrounded by her loving family on November 7, 2019. She was born in Leesville, South Carolina, on December 26, 1919 to Henry and Victoria Risinger and would have been 100 years old next month, but God had other plans and called her home to be with him. Leona was married to Elzie Lin Chavis for over 57 years and had a passion for gardening, canning and sewing. However, her greatest joy and passion was enjoying her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Leona had a great ministry serving others in the Pentecostal faith, while her family will forever hold onto the memories of her and the strong values she instilled in them. Survivors include son, Melvin Chavis (Frances); daughters, Joyce Davis (Wayne), Rebecca Jones (Don), Donna Jones (John) and daughter-in-law, Joyce Chavis. Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Elzie; oldest son, Clyde Chavis and granddaughters, Amanda Wall and Christy Hutto. A private graveside service will be conducted for family at Southland Memorial Gardens, with arrangements made by Caughman- Harman Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Crossroads World Outreach in remembrance of Leona. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close