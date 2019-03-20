SFC (retired) Leonard Neil Atkinson Jr. LEXINGTON - Sergeant First Class (retired) Leonard Neil Atkinson Jr, 59, of Lexington, South Carolina, passed away on March 11, 2019. He was from Sweet Grass, Montana and joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17, retiring after 22 years of service. He was a Gulf War Veteran who earned a Bronze Star for his actions during the operation. After Retirement he began his civilian position with the 120th Battalion. He was proud of his lifetime commitment to the U.S. Army and it's mission. He is preceded in death by his father Leonard Neil Atkinson Sr., his mother Loretta June Jacobson, and his loving wife of 29 years, Brenda Louise Atkinson. He is survived by his stepson Louis Casinelli, his son Patrick Atkinson and his spouse Blake Easter. His daughter Shiela Hawkins and her spouse Kevin Hawkins, and his grandson Adron Atkinson-Hawkins. Funeral services will be held on March 24, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home, 609 Northwood Rd. Lexington, SC 29072. The interment with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Atkinson Jr..
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
609 Northwood Road
Lexington, SC 29071
(803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 20, 2019