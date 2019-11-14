Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Charles Phillips. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard Charles Phillips CLEVELAND, GA - Leonard Charles Phillips, 70, of Cleveland, Georgia passed away on Saturday November 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by family and friends. Leonard was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on July 8, 1949 to the late Wayne K. Phillips and Helene Bolden Phillips. He served in the Army and Air Force and completed a tour of duty in the Vietnam War and Dessert Storm. Leonard moved to Cleveland, Georgia after retiring from a career at the Police Academy in Columbia, South Carolina. He enjoyed hiking and helping hikers he met along the trail. Leonard attended church at Jesus 'n Jeans Worship at The Cottage Winery in Cleveland, Georgia. Leonard was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Hamby Phillips of Florida. He is survived by his children, Michele Phillips (Duanne Blackburn) of Cleveland, Denise Tannery of Florida; brother Wayne Phillips (Tina) of Oklahoma; sister Connie Phillips DeBruen of Oklahoma; grandchildren Kaleb Gouse, Kirsten Ciotti and Travis Patterson; and his beloved dog Emma. A memorial service will be held on Sunday November 17, 2019 at noon at The Cottage Winery in Cleveland, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Jesus n Jeans or to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy at

