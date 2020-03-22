Leonard Hefner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard Hefner.
Service Information
Kornegay Funeral Home- Lugoff-Elgin Chapel - Lugoff
1139 Jefferson Davis Highway (US Highway 1 South)
Lugoff, SC
29078
(803)-438-3419
Obituary
Send Flowers

Leonard Hefner LAKE WATEREE - Leonard Joseph "Len" Hefner, 84, of Lake Wateree, SC, died Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Hilda and Leonard V. Hefner. Len is survived by his wife, Carol Dyl Hefner; children, Natalie Holm (Chris) and Eric Bogal; sisters, Judith Harris, Betty Reiter (Leo), and Barbara Wojcik (Chet); sister-in-law, Polly Hefner; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and his loving dogs, Molly and Jax. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Chris Hefner; and brother-in-law, Tom Harris. The family would like to express a special thanks to Marcy Caulder, RN and Janet Rodgers, CNA from Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care and compassionate support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lake Wateree Baptist Church, 5856 River Road, Ridgeway, SC 29130 or to Amedisys Hospice, 1900 Sunset Blvd., Suite 103, West Columbia, SC 29169. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Leonard Joseph Hefner will be held at a later date. Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Hefner family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.