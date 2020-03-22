Leonard Hefner LAKE WATEREE - Leonard Joseph "Len" Hefner, 84, of Lake Wateree, SC, died Friday, March 20, 2020. Born in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Hilda and Leonard V. Hefner. Len is survived by his wife, Carol Dyl Hefner; children, Natalie Holm (Chris) and Eric Bogal; sisters, Judith Harris, Betty Reiter (Leo), and Barbara Wojcik (Chet); sister-in-law, Polly Hefner; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and his loving dogs, Molly and Jax. He was predeceased by his parents; brother, Chris Hefner; and brother-in-law, Tom Harris. The family would like to express a special thanks to Marcy Caulder, RN and Janet Rodgers, CNA from Amedisys Hospice for their excellent care and compassionate support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Lake Wateree Baptist Church, 5856 River Road, Ridgeway, SC 29130 or to Amedisys Hospice, 1900 Sunset Blvd., Suite 103, West Columbia, SC 29169. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Leonard Joseph Hefner will be held at a later date. Kornegay Funeral Home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Hefner family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2020