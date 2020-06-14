Leonard Jethro Cooper
Leonard Jethro Cooper WINNSBORO, SC - Leonard Jethro Cooper, 80, of Blythewood passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Fairfield County of February 4, 1940, he was the son of the late Fletcher Davis and Mary Lucas Cooper, Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Helen Smith Cooper; son, Davis "Bubba" B. Cooper (Monica); daughter, Mary Cooper Parson; five grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Leonard is predeceased by two brothers, Fletcher Davis Cooper, Jr. and Johnny William Cooper; and sister, Geneva Rowe. Graveside services will be held at 10 o'clock AM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Sawneys Creek Baptist Church's original cemetery conducted by Reverend Dean Reynolds. Social distancing will be implemented, and masks are encouraged. Public viewing will be held from 10 -3 o'clock PM Monday, June 15, 2020 at Pope Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Leonard's memory to Sawneys Creek Baptist Church, 14605 State Highway 34 E. Ridgeway SC 29130. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Cooper family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.popefuneralhomesc.com

Published in The State on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pope Funeral Home
521 S. Congress St.
Winnsboro, SC 29180
803-635-2411
